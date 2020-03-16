Trufant eager to return to Super Bowl as more than spectator

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) celebrates picking off Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Just a few years after the team signed him to a rich contract, the Atlanta Falcons will release cornerback Desmond Trufant, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Trufant struggled last season and was set to count $15.15 million against the salary cap. By releasing him, the Falcons will realize $4.95 million in cap savings, but will also have a $10.2 million dead money cap charge with the move.

Trufant's contract had no guaranteed money past the 2019 season.

