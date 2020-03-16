ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Just a few years after the team signed him to a rich contract, the Atlanta Falcons will release cornerback Desmond Trufant, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The #Falcons plan to release star CB Desmond Trufant this week, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2020
Trufant struggled last season and was set to count $15.15 million against the salary cap. By releasing him, the Falcons will realize $4.95 million in cap savings, but will also have a $10.2 million dead money cap charge with the move.
Trufant's contract had no guaranteed money past the 2019 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.