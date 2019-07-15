ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Falcons beat a 4 p.m. deadline Monday to finalize a long-term contract with franchise-tagged defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Falcons and Jarrett have agreed on a four-year deal worth $68 million.
Another deadline deal: Falcons and DT Grady Jarrett reached agreement on a four-year, $68 million deal, sources tell ESPN. Falcons beat deadline and lock up their DT.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2019
No further details have been revealed about the deal, but the deal likely started with a value of at least $15 million for the first season.
His $17 million average puts him behind only two other defensive tackles in the NFL in terms of salary, Fletcher Cox and Aaron Donald. Both of those tackles have been selected to the Pro Bowl, which Jarrett hasn't yet.
Jarrett has been one of the most consistent defensive players the team has over the past three seasons. He became a full-time starter in 2016 and finished that season off with three sacks in the Super Bowl. Since then he has increased his sack total each year. For his career, he has recorded 179 tackles, 40 quarterback hits, 31 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks for his career.
The deal means Jarrett will be in training camp which starts for the Falcons rookies on July 18 and veterans like Jarrett on July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.