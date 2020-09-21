NFL: DEC 29 Falcons at Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29: Atlanta Falcons Offensive Tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the second half of an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Bucs on December 29, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 Icon Sportswire

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While there wasn't much good news coming out of the Atlanta Falcons epic collapse to the Dallas Cowboys, the team did some good injury news on right tackle Kaleb McGary.

He left Sunday's game against the Cowboys with what appeared to be a knee injury. Fortunately for the Falcons, the damage wasn't that bad.

The second-year Falcons tackle was showing improvement in his game after struggling last season. Through two games this season, the Falcons offensive line has given up just three sacks, despite quarterback Matt Ryan throwing the ball an average of 45 times per game.

