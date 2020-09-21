ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While there wasn't much good news coming out of the Atlanta Falcons epic collapse to the Dallas Cowboys, the team did some good injury news on right tackle Kaleb McGary.
He left Sunday's game against the Cowboys with what appeared to be a knee injury. Fortunately for the Falcons, the damage wasn't that bad.
Some good news for #Falcons OL Kaleb McGary. Source said his MCL sprain is pretty minor and he may just miss a week. He had his MRI this morning.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020
The second-year Falcons tackle was showing improvement in his game after struggling last season. Through two games this season, the Falcons offensive line has given up just three sacks, despite quarterback Matt Ryan throwing the ball an average of 45 times per game.
