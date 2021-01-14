The Atlanta Falcons appear to be ready to hire the team's next general manager, as soon as the rival New Orleans Saints finish their playoff run.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have locked in on Saints assistant general manager/vice-president of pro personnel Terry Fontenot as the top candidate to be the team's new general manager. NFL reporter Albert Breer reported Fontenot as the top candidate as well Thursday.
Rapoport said no deal would be completed until the Saints finish their season. New Orleans plays Tampa Bay in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday. A loss there would clear the way for Fontenot to sign on to take over a Falcons team in need of an infusion of young talent.
According to the Saints' website, Fontenot has spent time "recommending player acquisitions by evaluating players from all professional leagues, including the Saints roster, monitoring the waiver wire, and supervising the advance scouting of upcoming opponents. Fontenot also spent seven seasons as a pro scout before taking over as assistant general manager.
Dating back to 2010, the Saints have hit on some excellent draft picks, namely running back Alvin Kamara, defensive end Cameron Jordan, tight end Jimmy Graham, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and defensive end Marcus Davenport. The Saints have also hit on some free agent signings in the last decade including tight end Jared Cook, linebacker Demario Davis, and running back/kick returner Darren Sproles.
Fontenot will have plenty of big decisions to make as soon as he walks in. The Falcons are $24 million over the 2021 projected salary cap. The team has four players counting more than $20 million against the cap and moving any of them won't be easy. So Atlanta may be in salary cap jail for a year or two making the draft and a rebuild much more likely.
At the top of the list, the new general manager will have to decided what to do with quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. Both will combine to count more than $63 million against the salary cap in 2021. Ryan's massive cap number of $40.9 million will be much harder to move, but could be possible if the right deal came along. Still, moving either will result in a lot of dead money this season, which could change the calculations.
The Falcons do have the number four overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which they could use to go for a player to squeeze out one more run from Ryan, Jones, et. al, or could look to draft a future quarterback like BYU's Zach Wilson to learn under Ryan for a year before taking over in 2022.
