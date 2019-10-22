ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Falcons traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Patriots have been trying to trade for wide receiver help for quarterback Tom Brady. Schefter reported the Patriots wanted Sanu since before this year’s draft.
Another trade: Falcons are sending WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019
With the Falcons going nowhere this season, the team looks to be starting to build for next season. The Patriots are all in for this year as quarterback Tom Brady may not have many seasons left. The combination led to the Falcons sending Sanu north.
For the Patriots, who destroyed the New York Jets Monday night, it’s another offensive weapon for arguably the best team in the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.