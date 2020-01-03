ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons have engaged in talks on a trade centered on Pistons center Andre Drummond, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Hawks have a glaring need at the center position on both ends of the floor. But, a trade to land a young All-Star center like Drummond will likely cost the team draft picks and young players.
According to Wojnarowski, "Drummond has a $28M player option for next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to consider the possibility of losing him in free agency." Instead, the Pistons could trade Drummond to receive some compensation rather than losing him for nothing as a free agent.
Detroit and Atlanta have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources tell ESPN. No deal imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020
Of course that would mean the other team involved in a possible trade would either need to be ready to sign Drummond long-term, or, understand he would be a rental for a few months that could sign anywhere after the season.
The Hawks will clear plenty of cap space at the end of the current season when the contracts of Chandler Parsons, Evan Turner, and Allen Crabbe come off the books. Collectively, those three players account for over $62 million against the salary cap this season. Or, the Hawks could use those expiring contracts to help facilitate the trade.
Given Drummond is a veteran, re-signing him would cost around $35 million in first-year salary and a max contract could be worth more than $200 million. Next season, Atlanta's highest-priced player, currently, would be forward De'Andre Hunter. But, the Hawks do have to start planning to re-sign power forward John Collins in 2021 and Trae Young a year or two after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.