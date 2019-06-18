ATLANTA (CBS46) – With the 2019 NBA Draft a little more than 48 hours away, rumors and speculation about what the Atlanta Hawks plan to do are running in overdrive.
The Hawks own the 8th, 10th, and 17th picks in the first round of the NBA Draft, plus a host of second-round picks. Atlanta owns the 17th pick through a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, though the trade isn’t official until July. If Atlanta keeps the pick, Brooklyn will make the pick the Hawks want at 17.
But, since acquiring the rights to the 17th pick from the Nets, the Hawks have been repeatedly linked to trying to move up in the draft, possibly into the top five. The latest rumor comes from ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony.
According to Givony, Atlanta has been aggressively looking to move up in the draft by packaging up the number eight and 10 picks. Givony said the Pelicans are considering a deal with the Hawks exchanging the number four pick for picks eight and 10. Givony reported the Hawks made an offer to the Knicks for the number three overall pick but were turned away.
The Hawks are going with a youth movement to surround Trae Young and John Collins. If the Hawks keep the eighth and tenth picks; they will likely look to the small forward and center positions at those picks. On the other hand, if they trade up, the focus is likely on either Jarrett Culver or De’Andre Hunter.
New Orleans may be willing to part with the number four pick if the Hawks sweeten the deal enough by either adding second-round picks or taking a contract off the Pelicans’ hands. The Pelicans have the number four pick thanks to their trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.
We only have to wait a little while longer to see what the future will hold for the Hawks as the countdown to the draft is entering its final days.
