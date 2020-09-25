ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stares at a possible 0-3 start Sunday, he may be without his number one offensive weapon, wide receiver Julio Jones.
According to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, Jones will be a game-time decision for the Falcons on Sunday for the game against the Chicago Bears. Jones has missed practice this week and was slowed in a Week 2 collapse in Dallas due to a hamstring injury. He was out of practice on Thursday along with a number of other key starters.
Among the walking wounded for the Falcons were: safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), tight end Luke Stocker (hip), and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin). Other Falcons who were limited in practice Thursday included tackle Jake Matthew (knee), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee), linebacker Foye Oluokon (hamstring), and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle).
Allen and cornerback Kendall Sheffield have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, according to NFL.com. The game against Chicago will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will kickoff just after 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.