NEW YORK (CBS46) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association said Friday night Major League Baseball owners will not respond to their latest proposal to start the 2020 season.
The move from the owners puts the possibility of any Major League Baseball being played this year in further doubt. The MLBPA had previously submitted a proposal to the owners for a 70-game season and other financial considerations that left the two sides approximately $300 million apart, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
#MLB officially informed the #MLBPA that they will not be submitting a counter-proposal to the union's request for a 70-game season. The two sides remain about $300 million apart.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 19, 2020
The players' last proposal was for 70 games with $50 million in postseason revenue, along with allowing players to keep $33 million of the $170 million in upfront money paid before May 24, USA Today reported.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said the regular season will not extend beyond September 27, period. That leaves very little time for the two sides to reach an agreement to get baseball back on the field.
After declining to respond to the players' offer, the owners will discuss their remaining options to move forward. The owners' most recent offer was for a 60 game season, but the players are seeking more games and more money which the owners are turning down saying they are losing hundreds of millions with games not being played.
Neither side will come out unscathed if there is no baseball at a time when the game has fallen behind football and basketball in the consciousness of American sports fame. If baseball had been able to start soon, it could have all of the sports world focused on it and possibly enjoy a rebirth.
