LeBron James

LeBron James, #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers, warms up against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Aug. 24, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ORLANDO (CBS46) -- The NBA playoffs will resume in Orlando after teams boycotted the games Wednesday night in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the players decided to resume the playoffs Thursday morning. However, Thursday's scheduled games will also be postponed, Wojnarowski reported.

The Athletic's Shams Charania followed Woj's report with a note saying the players still want to take action.

ESPN reported games could resume as soon as Friday, but it's expected to be fully underway by the weekend.

This is a breaking news story.

