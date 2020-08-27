ORLANDO (CBS46) -- The NBA playoffs will resume in Orlando after teams boycotted the games Wednesday night in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the players decided to resume the playoffs Thursday morning. However, Thursday's scheduled games will also be postponed, Wojnarowski reported.
Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
The Athletic's Shams Charania followed Woj's report with a note saying the players still want to take action.
Sources: NBA players in meeting today agreed to continue playing this postseason — but want to find new and improved ways to make social justice statements. Players expect games to resume this weekend.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
ESPN reported games could resume as soon as Friday, but it's expected to be fully underway by the weekend.
This is a breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.