ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A report from ProFootballTalk.com said the National Football League has informed teams of a multi-tiered plan for getting the league's 32 teams back to work.
According to the PFT report, Phase 1 of the plan would begin at some point after May 14 and contemplates up to "75 non-player employees on any single day if permitted by state or local regulations," to return to the team facilities. The league said it would seek an approval form local and state officials before re-opening.
However, before Phase 1, teams must create "an 'infection response team' that will track any employee infections and conduct contact tracing with the facility," and more, according to PFT. This is similar to a previously announced plan from the National Basketball Association was considering to get its league back to playing games.
Key parts of the NFL's plans remain unknown including if fans will be allowed at games. The league has canceled all international games for the coming season, but the rest of the schedule won't be known until Thursday night when the full season schedule is released.
PFT speculated the NFL may allow teams where governments have relaxed regulations more to start their plans sooner, which could give some teams an advantage, depending on other factors that the league hasn't addressed yet.
