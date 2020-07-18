ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While we still don't know if there will be a NFL preseason or season, the league did reveal Saturday the dates when training camp will begin.
According to a league memo sent to general managers and coaches revealed by NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, rookies will report for training camp on Tuesday, July 21. Two days later on July 23, quarterbacks and injured players will head to camp. Finally, all other players will arrive in camp on Tuesday, July 28.
The NFL said the training camp dates apply to all teams except the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Their quarterbacks and rookies report Monday, Pelissero reported.
The NFL Players Association hasn't been told if there will be a preseason this year due to COVID-19. The NFL has asked for two games, while the players union wants zero preseason games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.