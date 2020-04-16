WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The College Football Playoff Management Committee had a direct message for Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday during a conference call: if students aren't in classes on campus, there will be no college football, according to a report form CBSSports.com
The CFP Management Committee includes commissioners from the Power 5 and Group of 5 conferences along with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick. The committee was discussing the possibility of bringing back college football in the fall, which remains in doubt as schools have been holding only virtual classes since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has already resulted in the cancellation of the men's and women's basketball tournaments along with all other springs sports. It has postponed the NBA season and playoffs along with delaying Major League Baseball's 2021 season.
Professional sports are considering returning with heavy restrictions on players and no fans in the stands. The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci said such a plan could work if players are kept in hotels and no fans are allowed inside.
For college football, the commissioners said that's a non-starter.
"This is all about, [it] sort of begins and ends with bringing our students back to campus," Swarbrick told CBSSports.com. "It's just hard to figure out how you can say, 'We belive the campus isn't safe or our student body, and oh, we're going to bring one group of students back."
The final decision on bringing back college football will be made by this group of commissioners along with input from the NCAA and other medical personnel.
