ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference became the first conference to announce a date when it would be forced to cancel all fall sports due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The SWAC told ESPN Friday it is preparing to start the 2020 football season on Labor Day weekend, but can push the season back as far as October 17. After that date, the conference said would force the cancellation of all fall sports.
The move by the SWAC is easier than it would be for major conferences like the Southeastern or Big Ten Conference. None of the so-called Power 5 Conferences have indicated any date with which they would cancel a season.
If COVID-19 does cause scheduling problems for FBS schools, it could create a cascading impact on everything from school revenue to your cable bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.