INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) -- The Pac-12 and Big Ten Conferences canceled fall sports including football Tuesday afternoon according to multiple reports.

The Big Ten Conference went first and was the largest conference to date to cancel the fall football season due to COVID-19. The conference said it will try to play the season in the spring.

Just before 4 p.m. SINow and Stadium reported the Pac-12 will also cancel the fall football season.

Two other conferences canceled their football season as well, the Mountain West Conference and the Mid-American Conference. An official announcement from the Big Ten Conference is expected at 3 p.m.

The Pac-12 may be ready to follow the lead of the Big Ten as they did earlier this year when the Big Ten announced a conference-only schedule.

All eyes will now turn to the Southeastern Conference to see when it will make a decision on the upcoming season. The SEC and ACC are likely to take similar actions when a decision is made. 

This is a developing story.

