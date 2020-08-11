INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) -- The Pac-12 and Big Ten Conferences canceled fall sports including football Tuesday afternoon according to multiple reports.
The Big Ten Conference went first and was the largest conference to date to cancel the fall football season due to COVID-19. The conference said it will try to play the season in the spring.
Sources: Big Ten is announcing that the fall is cancelled. League will attempt to play in the spring.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020
BREAKING: The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020
Just before 4 p.m. SINow and Stadium reported the Pac-12 will also cancel the fall football season.
Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020
Two other conferences canceled their football season as well, the Mountain West Conference and the Mid-American Conference. An official announcement from the Big Ten Conference is expected at 3 p.m.
The Pac-12 may be ready to follow the lead of the Big Ten as they did earlier this year when the Big Ten announced a conference-only schedule.
All eyes will now turn to the Southeastern Conference to see when it will make a decision on the upcoming season. The SEC and ACC are likely to take similar actions when a decision is made.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.