ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Longtime Auburn University head football coach Pat Dye is in the hospital battling coronavirus, according multiple reports. The College Football Hall of Famer led Auburn to a 99-39-4 record at Auburn from 1981-1992.
According to the Montgomery Advertiser, news of Dye's hospitalization came in a prayer request at his sister's church. The Advertiser reported Dye is fighting "serious health issues -- including kidney problems."
Dye famously coached one of the greatest athletes in college sports history, Bo Jackson. The former Auburn Tigers coach was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in 2005.
Dye is originally from Blythe, Georgia and started his coaching career under legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant. The field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Auburn plays its home games, is named after Dye.
