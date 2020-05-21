Pat Dye

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 19: A ceremony honors former Auburn Tigers head coach Pat Dye for his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 19, 2005 in Auburn, Alabama. The field at Jordan-Hare Stadium was also christened Pat Dye Field. Auburn defeated Alabama 28-18. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 Chris Graythen

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Longtime Auburn University head football coach Pat Dye is in the hospital battling coronavirus, according multiple reports. The College Football Hall of Famer led Auburn to a 99-39-4 record at Auburn from 1981-1992.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, news of Dye's hospitalization came in a prayer request at his sister's church. The Advertiser reported Dye is fighting "serious health issues -- including kidney problems."

Dye famously coached one of the greatest athletes in college sports history, Bo Jackson. The former Auburn Tigers coach was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in 2005.

Dye is originally from Blythe, Georgia and started his coaching career under legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant. The field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Auburn plays its home games, is named after Dye.

