ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Major League Baseball submitted a new offer to the Major League Baseball Players Association Friday afternoon in hopes of salvaging a COVID-19-shortened season.
MLB and the MLBPA have been negotiating over money for the last few weeks trying to come to an agreement. Players have wanted more games and more money while owners have pushed for less of both.
According to multiple reports, the new proposal would guarantee a 72-game season starting July 14th with 80 percent guarantee of the players' prorated salaries with a postseason and 70 percent if there is no postseason. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the proposal would allow players to opt-out and and teams could carry 29 players in the first month of the season.
The players have previously turned down offers from the owners, while this offer does increase the overall compensation pool by $300 million. But the owners also put a deadline of Sunday on the players to decide before owners will start to reduce the schedule from 72 games to a lower number.
One side may eventually break, but as of Friday, baseball games are still not on the horizon for sports fans.
