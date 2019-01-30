ATLANTA – The Super Bowl will once again plays host to the New England Patriots. The team has dominated the NFL for almost two decades despite the salary cap, coaching changes, off-field distractions, and more. CBS Sports’ Tony Romo hopes fans appreciate what they are seeing when the Patriots are on the field.
“I mean, this is over two decades. This isn’t a five-year run,” Romo told CBS46. “The Niners (49ers) are probably the closest thing because they lasted a long-time.”
New England, despite the best efforts of 31 other teams in the NFL is the most successful franchise in the last 30 years in the NFL. The only team that comes close to dominating a time period is the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970’s with the Steel Curtain defense. But the Steelers only won four Super Bowls in the decade. New England has taken their fans to nine Super Bowls since 2001 and won six.
“I read something the other day that (Tom) Brady has two, separate Hall of Fame careers,” Romo said. “I mean, it’s insane. He’s played 17 full seasons and he’s played in 13 AFC Championships. That means he’s literally played in the AFC Championship 13 out of 17 years. That’s not even a real stat. That’s a Madden playing type of thing.”
Romo’s memory about the Patriots’ seasons, much like his soothsaying ability, was spot on. The Patriots have only missed playing in the AFC Championship Game was in 2009, 2008 (Tom Brady was out with a knee inury), 2005, and 2002.
In the end, Romo has just ask for fans who are either at the stadium or watching Super Bowl LIII at home.
“I just want people to appreciate how lucky it is to watch this,” Romo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.