ATLANTA – The CBS Sports NFL Broadcast team of Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo have transformed the typical football broadcast into a football teaching clinic. Romo has become the top analyst in football with his unique ability to tell fans exactly what is about to happen on the field.
“That’s what he does,” Nantz told CBS46’ Fred Kalil. “That’s what he does. He’s the analyst. He has an amazing knack for being able to foreshadow what the play is going to be.”
Romo drew widespread praise from his broadcasting during the AFC Championship game when he was able to correctly decipher what the New England Patriots were about to do offensively just before the snap of the football.
The former Cowboys quarterback was able to identify when the Patriots would target tight end Rob Gronkowski near the end of the game and even predicted what New England would run heading into the game sealing touchdowns.
“I called him on the air last Sunday at the Kansas City – New England game, Romostradamus,” Nantz said. “I told him he should have copyrighted it or trademarked it. He has really shown off a lifetime of being in the film room studying, studying, studying, and understanding formations and seeing a soft spot in the defense and being able to identify it. The guy is great.”
Romo said he is just passionate about the game and above all else, wants to teach the fans about what they are seeing on the screen.
“I think your passion just comes out and you talk about the game and you like it,” Romo told CBS46. “And then all of the sudden, you just want to teach. I just talk about stuff I would like. You know, if I was watching the game; I’d like to hear about this more than this. So I just try to do that.”
In a league that is constantly on the lookout for the next great young mind to shepherd an offense; Romo’s ability to teach fans may turn into teaching a team what they are seeing.
