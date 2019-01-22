Based on the reaction to Sunday’s missed call late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, it might take just a little while for New Orleans Saints fans to move on.
For example, Popeyes Fried Chicken posted to Twitter Monday afternoon with a very blurry picture of their food and used the hashtag, #refereechicken.
#refereechicken pic.twitter.com/aV2d7H6Luv— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 21, 2019
Or, there were a few Louisiana eye doctors who offered free eye exams for NFL referees. “We will gladly provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight,” wrote Louisiana Family Eyecare. “We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.”
Crystal Vision Center in Louisiana also chimed in on Twitter Sunday night saying, “In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are.”
In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are.— CrystalVisionCenter (@CrystalVisionCS) January 21, 2019
And just for good measure, a billboard was erected on I-85 in Atlanta, home of Super Bowl LIII which New Orleans would have likely played in if not for the missed call that said, “Saints Were Robbed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.