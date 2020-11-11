Tennessee v Georgia

ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 10: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes away from Roman Harrison #30 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Sanford Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Saturday's game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Missouri Tigers has been postponed, the teams said Wednesday.

The Tigers said in a statement the postponement was "due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within one position group of the Mizzou program."

A makeup date hasn't been designated. Missouri already has a game scheduled for an open date on December 12, which leaves the Georgia game unknown. The University of Georgia said the schedule may include December 19.

The postponement of the Mizzou vs. Georgia game is the latest to hit the Southeastern Conference this week. Alabama vs. LSU, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee and Auburn vs. Mississippi State have all been postponed this week due to COVID-19 problems.

This is a breaking news story.

