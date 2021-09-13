ATLANTA (CBS46) — After wins for both Georgia and Georgia Tech over the weekend, we are now getting a look at upcoming matchups and kick times for both teams.
Let's start with the Bulldogs. This coming weekend, the Dawgs will host South Carolina at Sanford Stadium at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The following weekend, the SEC announced Monday Georgia and Vanderbilt will kickoff at noon in Nashville. That game will be on the SEC Network.
As for Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have one of the biggest games of their season this Saturday, as they travel to South Carolina to take on Clemson. That game will be televised on ABC at 3:30 p.m.
The following weekend, another big one for the Jackets, as they host ACC rival North Carolina in the "Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium." That game will kickoff in primetime at 7:30 p.m. and will air nationally on the ACC Network.
Georgia is coming off a dominating win over UAB, while Georgia Tech got back on track against Kennesaw State.
