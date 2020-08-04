Missouri v Georgia

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Taylor Powell #5 of the Missouri Tigers is defended by Quay Walker #25 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of a game at Sanford Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 Carmen Mandato

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference released the adjusted schedules for preseason football activities after the conference announced a delayed and conference-only schedule last week.

According to the SEC, starting August 17 and until the opening game of the season, schools will be allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. Before practice starts, a five-day acclimatization period with two days in helmets only, two days in shells, and the fifth day in full pads will be required.

The Southeastern Conference said schools will be required to provide college athletes "a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season."

The SEC will play a conference-only schedule this year due to COVID-19 with a start date of September 26th. The SEC Championship game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.