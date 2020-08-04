BIRMINGHAM, Al. (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference released the adjusted schedules for preseason football activities after the conference announced a delayed and conference-only schedule last week.
According to the SEC, starting August 17 and until the opening game of the season, schools will be allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. Before practice starts, a five-day acclimatization period with two days in helmets only, two days in shells, and the fifth day in full pads will be required.
The Southeastern Conference said schools will be required to provide college athletes "a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season."
The SEC will play a conference-only schedule this year due to COVID-19 with a start date of September 26th. The SEC Championship game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
