BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS46) -- The Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores game scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed, the Southeastern Conference said Monday.
The game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program. Vanderbilt was down multiple players last weekend when they lost to South Carolina, 41-7.
Missouri also had around seven players out due to COVID-19 testing, but still put together a victory over the LSU Tigers, 45-41. The postponement is the first for an SEC game this season.
The game will be tentatively rescheduled for December 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.