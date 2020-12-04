The Georgia Bulldogs Saturday game against the Vanderbilt Commodores has been postponed, according to the Southeastern Conference.
The game would have been Georgia's final home game of the season and was scheduled to take place Saturday at 4 p.m. The news was first reported by Cole Cubelic of ESPN.
The game was postponed because Vanderbilt was unable to have the minimum required players for an SEC game. The game will now be played on December 19, unless Georgia made the SEC Championship game. If the Dawgs did this, the game would "be declared a no-contest."
It's the latest SEC game canceled after multiple games were canceled over the past two weekends. Georgia already missed a game against Missouri earlier this season.
