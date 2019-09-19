ATLANTA (CBS46) – When the dust settles after the Georgia vs. Notre Dame game in Athens Saturday night, which you can only see on CBS46 at 8pm, there is a distinct possibility the SEC could hold four out of the top five spots in the AP Top 25.
Consider the following scenario:
- #3 Georgia beats #7 Notre Dame
- #8 Auburn beats #17 Texas A&M
- #2 Alabama beats Southern Miss
- #5 LSU beats Vanderbilt
All of those are very possible, with the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game being the only question mark for the higher-ranked team. But, assuming the higher-ranked team takes care of business on Saturday, here’s what the AP Top 25 could look like come Sunday morning.
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oklahoma/Ohio State/Auburn
An Auburn victory could vault them above Oklahoma or Ohio State in next week’s rankings. If it did, the SEC would own four of the top five spots in the AP Top 25, plus Florida would also be in the top 10.
Is it too early to start the chant? "S-E-C….S-E-C……S-E-C…….S-E-C."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.