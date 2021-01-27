It may be nearing the end of January, but for SEC college football fans there's always time to talk football, especially with Wednesday's release of the fall schedule.
The Georgia Bulldogs have arguably the toughest opening game of anyone in the conference. Georgia opens the season against likely top five team, the Clemson Tigers. After that Georgia should have smooth sailing until October 30 when they face a Florida team expected to compete for a championship. Georgia follows that up with a trip to Columbia, Missouri to face the upstart Missouri Tigers and then travel to Tennessee for a battle with the Volunteers.
Georgia closes out their schedule with a cupcake game against Charleston Southern and a road trip in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.
Elsewhere in the Conference, Georgia's chief rival, the Florida Gators drew both a home game against the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide, but also a road game at LSU, which expects to improve after an abysmal 2020 campaign. Florida also has to travel to Columbia, Missouri for a game on November 20 when the weather could be a factor by game time.
Alabama opens the season with a game against the improving Miami Hurricanes and plays the aforementioned game against Florida on September 18. Bama also has tough games at Texas A&M and at Auburn.
