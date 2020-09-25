BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference said Friday the 2020-2021 men's basketball conference season will start on December 29 and 30 while the women's basketball season will start December 31.
According to the conference, men's teams will play 18 conference games with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one open date with the SEC/Big 12 challenge. The other four teams will play league games on that day. Women's teams will have 18 dates to play a 16-game conference schedule.
The NCAA's Division I Council said the overall season (non-conference play) can start on November 25 for men's and women's teams. Teams will be allowed to begin preseason practice on October 14 and can conduct no more than 30 practices over 42 days.
