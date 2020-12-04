Georgia will be playing football for another three weeks. The Southeastern Conference announced two makeup games for the Bulldogs set for December 12 and December 19.
The Dawgs will play at Missouri on December 12 to make up a game postponed from November 14. Then the next week, December 19, the Bulldogs will play the game originally scheduled for Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Athletics Department officials at Georgia said kickoff times and television schedules will be announced later.
