BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference provided student-athletes across their conference with some good news regarding their scholarships.
The conference said Friday that any SEC student-athlete who chooses not to play in a fall sport due to health/safety concerns related to COVID-19, "will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team."
The SEC said the move came as the result of a unanimous vote among school presidents and chancellors.
"SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.
