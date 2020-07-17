COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Clemson at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 30: The SEC logo sits onto the down marker during the game between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 30, 2019 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 Icon Sportswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference provided student-athletes across their conference with some good news regarding their scholarships.

The conference said Friday that any SEC student-athlete who chooses not to play in a fall sport due to health/safety concerns related to COVID-19, "will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team."

The SEC said the move came as the result of a unanimous vote among school presidents and chancellors.

"SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.