ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Less than 48 hours away from the historic game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs, let's take a look at the two teams, by the numbers.
Scoring Offense:
UGA - 49.3 points per game (tied for 9th nationally)
Notre Dame - 50.5 points per game (7th nationally)
Total Offense:
UGA - 565.3 yards per game (7th nationally)
Notre Dame - 507.0 yards per game (22nd nationally)
Scoring Defense:
UGA - 7.7 points allowed per game (third nationally)
Notre Dame - 15.5 points per game (28th nationally)
Total Defense:
UGA - allowing 243 yards per game (9th nationally)
Notre Dame - allowing 373 yards per game (68th nationally)
Turnover Margin:
UGA - +0.33 (44th nationally)
Notre Dame - +3 (1st nationally)
Penalties:
UGA - 65 penalty yards per game (97th nationally)
Notre Dame - 36.5 penalty yards per game (15th nationally)
Third Down Conversions:
UGA - 48.2 percent (31st nationally)
Notre Dame - 27.3 percent (121st nationally)
Sacks:
UGA - 4 per game (ninth nationally)
Notre Dame - 2 per game (95th nationally)
Tackles for Loss:
UGA - 7 per game (36th nationally)
Notre Dame - 9.5 per game (59th nationally, *through two games)
