COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – The College Park Skyhawks announced today that forward Jalen Johnson has been recalled by the Atlanta Hawks, while two-way player and guard Sharife Cooper has been transferred to the Atlanta Hawks.
The duo were assigned and transferred to the Skyhawks on Dec. 6, and both played in the two-game set against the Nets in Long Island this weekend. Cooper recorded 33 points and four rebounds in 34 minutes while Johnson put up 23 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in 39 minutes on Thursday en route to the Skyhawks’ first victory of the season. They each carried that positive form into the conclusion on Saturday. Cooper finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes while Johnson had 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes.
The Skyhawks will return home to face off against Raptors 905 on Tuesday, December 14 and Thursday, December 16. Both games will tip at 7 p.m. ET and will air on Peachtree TV.
