ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Wednesday was the first day of the new early signing period in college football.
UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern. Head coach Kirby Smart at Georgia is still waiting for a couple of players who are highly touted prospects.
Cedar Grove’s Jaden Haselwood said he will announce his intentions January 5.
Georgia Tech’s new head coach Geoff Collins announced his signing class today as well.
Meantime, Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford announced his early signing class of 2019.
- Derrick Canteen, CB, 5-11, 175, Evans, Ga., Evans
- Griffin Carder, OL, 6-4, 300, Leesburg, Ga., Lee County
- Caree Collier, ILB, 6-0, 190, North Augusta, Ga., North Augusta
- Justin Ellis, DE, 6-2, 245, Roswell, Ga., Roswell, Syracuse
- Reynard Ellis, ILB, 6-1 , 220, Birmingham, Ala., Shades Valley, Furman
- Gerald Green, RB, 5-9, 185, Columbus, Ga., East Coweta
- Verneal Henshaw Jr., OL, 6-4, 250, Palm Coast, Fla., Flagler Palm Coast
- Amaru Herring, DL, 6-1, 260, Beulaville, N.C., East Duplin
- Jaden Jenkins, QB, 6-3, 195, Bartow, Ga., Jefferson County
- J.D. King, RB, 5-11, 210, Fitzgerald Ga., Fitzgerald, Oklahoma State
- Javonte McGriff, OL, 6-1, 270, Thomasville, Ga., Thomasville
- Tremaine Osborne, S, 6-0, 180, Montgomery, Ala., Park Crossing
- Treun Pace, S, 6-0, 180, Pelham, Ga., Pelham
- Aaron Pyron, OL, 6-4, 310, Stone Mountain, Ga., Arabia Mountain
- Java'n Singletary, S, 6-0, 185, Bonaire, Ga., Veterans
- Emil Smith, WR, 6-1, 170, Attalla, Ala., Etowah
- AJ Watkins, DL, 6-2, 270, Fairburn, Ga., Langston Hughes
- Jordan Wiggins, OL, 6-4, 265, Tallahassee, Fla., Godby
- Anthony Wilson, CB/S, 5-10, 185, Columbia, S.C., Spring Valley
Kennesaw State provided this rundown: https://bit.ly/2S6AoBr
Georgia State signees: https://bit.ly/2UVdmPK
