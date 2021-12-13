COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – The College Park Skyhawks announced today that the team has claimed guard Langston Galloway off waivers.
The 6’1 guard has seven years of NBA experience, most recently with the Phoenix Suns during the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 40 games during the regular season, scoring 4.8 points and pulling down 1.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest (.449 FG%, .424 3FG%, .957 FT%).
After going undrafted during the 2014 NBA Draft, he signed his first contract with the New York Knicks, where he appeared in 127 regular season games for the club over two seasons, including all 82 during the 2015-16 regular season.
The Baton Rouge, La. native owns NBA career averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per game (.398 FG%, .370 3FG%, .816 FT%).
Galloway spent four years in college at Saint Joseph’s University, averaging 15.0 points per game for his career. He was named to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team during his senior season in 2014.
