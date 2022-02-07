ATLANTA (CBS46) — The College Park Skyhawks and Hawks Talon Gaming have announced a new, first-of-its-kind partnership with the University of West Georgia (UWG), according to a press release.
UWG in Carrollton will work with both teams to provide their students with memorable and valuable educational experiences in both the sports and esports worlds.
“We are so excited to help educate the future generations about ways that they can have a career in sports and esports,” said Janice Koon, Vice President of Operations for College Park Skyhawks and Hawks Talon Gaming.
The partnership will include events and initiatives with both affiliate properties, giving UWG students the opportunity to learn and experience the traditional sports career path and the growing esports world. Events will include “Career Beyond the Console,” hosted by Hawks Talon Gaming where students are educated on career paths in the world of esports, and will include input from Hawks Talon Gaming executives and UWG faculty.
The Skyhawks will also host a “University of West Georgia Day” on March 6 where a group of students can visit the Skyhawks organization and hear directly from executives from the Skyhawks, Atlanta Hawks, Hawks Talon Gaming, and Gateway Center Arena. UWG will also feature on signage in the Gateway Center Arena throughout the entire G League season.
In addition to events, the partnership includes an internship that will give a UWG student the opportunity to work in the Skyhawks and Hawks Talon Gaming organizations, learning the worlds of sports and esports business while developing quality career skills to help pave a path forward to new opportunities.
For more information on the College Park Skyhawks and Hawks Talon Gaming, visit cpskyhawks.com or hawkstalon.nba.com. Information on the University of West Georgia can be found at westga.edu.
