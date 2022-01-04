COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – The Skyhawks announced today that Head Coach Steve Gansey has entered health and safety protocols and will not coach the team on Jan. 5 at the Long Island Nets or on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Lakeland Magic.
Assistant Coach Ronnie Burrell will coach the team in Long Island and Assistant Coach Jacob Porter will coach the team in Lakeland.
