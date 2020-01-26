FRISCO, Tx. -- The College Park Skyhawks fell on the road to the Texas Legends Sunday afternoon, 107-90. With the loss, the Skyhawks move to 15-15 on the season.
College Park took a 24-20 lead into the second quarter, thanks to a balanced offensive attack. The two teams traded baskets before going into the halftime break with the visitors holding a three-point advantage. Trailing 55-52 to start the third quarter, the Legends went on a 15-4 run to swing the momentum their way, outscoring the Skyhawks 28-12 in the third. College Park wouldn’t be able to overcome the deficit in the fourth, as they suffered their fifth-straight loss.
Cat Barber led all scorers with 32 points on 12-20 shooting from the field. Armoni Brooks added 20 points (4-10 from three) and Jordan Sibert scored 18, including four makes from beyond the arc. Marcus Derrickson added 10 points to round out the scoring effort.
The Skyhawks continue their three-game road trip, stopping next in Rio Grande Valley to take on the Vipers on Jan. 28.
