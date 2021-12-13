COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – The College Park Skyhawks announced today that guard Skylar Mays has been transferred to the Skyhawks.
In five games with the Skyhawks this season, Mays has scored 17.6 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.9 minutes. He is top-four on the team in points (third), assists (fourth), and steals (second).
The Skyhawks host Raptors 905 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park on Tuesday, December 14 and Thursday, December 16. Both games will tip at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Peachtree TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.