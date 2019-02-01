Super Bowl LIII Preview
ATLANTA – The New England Patriots. The Los Angeles Rams. Two teams separated by an entire nation have come to Atlanta for the final game of the 2018-2019 National Football League Season, Super Bowl LIII.
The game between the Patriots and Rams will feature one of the largest age gaps between head coaches and between starting quarterbacks. The Patriots are looking to solidify their place as one of the greatest dynasties in sports history and the Rams hope to play the role of spoiler to the Patriots’ quest.
So let’s take a comprehensive look at the position by position battles that will help decide Super Bowl LIII.
QUARTERBACK:
The Rams roll into the Super Bowl with one of the most powerful offenses in the NFL and it’s led by third-year quarterback Jared Goff. The former Cal Golden Bear completed 65 percent of his passes for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions this season. But, he has struggled as the lights got bigger in the NFL Playoffs.
Goff has played two playoff games this year and completed just 58.8 percent of his passes for 483 yards (241.5 yards per game), one touchdown, and one interception. Overall in the playoff, Goff is averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt and has managed to put up a quarterback rating of 78.9.
On the other side of the field is arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The living legend has been to the playoff every year of his career and this year is again putting up stellar numbers when the lights have been the brightest.
In the regular season, Brady completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His interception total was the highest it’s been since 2013 and marked only the second time since 2010 that he has thrown double-digit interceptions.
As the playoffs kicked into gear, Brady took his game up a notch. In the Patriots’ two playoff games, Brady has completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 691 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady is averaging 7 yards per pass attempt, throwing for 345.5 yards per game, and put a quarterback rating of 91.5. Perhaps most importantly, he has yet to be sacked in the playoffs despite 90 pass attempts.
ADVANTAGE: Patriots
Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time. He’s at his best in the playoffs and for Goff to outmatch him, the Rams’ third-year quarterback will have to play an almost perfect game against the Patriots’ defense.
RUNNING BACK:
When the Patriots turn to the running game, they don’t have a true number one back, but instead rely on a running back by committee approach. If one back had to be designated as the lead back, it would likely be former Georgia Bulldog Sony Michel. The rookie running back has rushed for 931 yards and 6 touchdowns on the year. He’s teamed with James White who put up 425 yards on the season and 5 touchdowns along with Rex Burkhead who scored the game winning touchdown in the AFC Championship game.
All total, the Patriots ran the ball 478 times for 2,037 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Patriots averaged 29.9 rushing attempts per game and averaged 127.3 yards per contest during the regular season. In the playoffs, Michel upped his play to average 121 rushing yards, 2.5 touchdowns, and 26.5 rushing attempts per game.
Standing on the opposite sideline is the two-headed rushing attack of the Rams with another former Georgia Bulldog, Todd Gurley, and his running mate C.J. Anderson. Gurley was the workhorse during most of the regular season. In 14 games, Gurley rushed 256 times for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 90 yards per game on just 18.3 carries per game.
When Gurley went down with an injury, the Rams’ offense didn’t miss a beat over the last two games as Anderson ran for nearly 300 yards and scoring two touchdowns during the same time. As the playoffs got rolling, Anderson kept rolling, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gurley and Anderson were largely neutralized by the Saints’ defense in the NFC Championship Game, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said he didn’t give Gurley enough carries and said he hoped to change that as he built the game plan for Super Bowl LIII.
ADVANTAGE: Rams
Both teams have impressive backfields led by former Georgia Bulldogs. If Gurley is completely healthy, the Rams have a very slight advantage over the Patriots when it comes to the running game. Gurley has said he is ready during the week leading up to the big game and the Rams are going to need a big game out of him if they expect to take down the Patriots.
OFFENSIVE LINE:
The Patriots’ offensive line has played its best games in the playoffs. As mentioned above, the Patriots’ O-Line hasn’t given up a sack during the postseason and has helped pave the way for the Pats’ running backs to rush for 331 yards in the postseason. The Rams counter with a more veteran offensive line that helped lead the second highest scoring team in the league. The Rams’ offensive line also helped the team rush for more than 2,200 yards and 23 touchdowns on the year.
ADVANTAGE: PUSH
While the Patriots’ offensive line has performed well all year, and, in the postseason, it is now going up against one of its toughest challenges, trying to block Rams defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh along with defensive end Michael Brockers. The way teams have been able to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl is relentless pressure on Brady. It will be up to the Patriots’ offensive line to give him time to throw the ball against a stellar Rams pass rush.
DEFENSE:
While the talk surrounding the game has been on Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s defensive prowess, the Rams come into the game with the superior defensive line. Donald, a four-time first-team All Pro teams with Suh who is himself a three-time first-team All-Pro. Donald has been the focal point of the defensive line with his quick first step and ability to get into the offensive backfield. During the 2018-2019 regular season, Donald played in all 16 games, had a league-leading 20.5 sacks, 59 total tackles, and 41 quarterback hits. Suh also played all 16 games and added 4.5 sacks, 59 total tackles, and 19 quarterback hits.
For the season, the Rams’ defense allowed the second fewest total yards during the season (299 yards per game) and the third fewest running yards of any team in the NFL (49 ypg). The Rams were also ranked seventh overall in points allowed per game at 20.3.
The Rams’ secondary also features some of the best corners in the league and a do-everything safety, LaMarcus Joyner. Led by cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, the Rams’ secondary said this week it believes they are ready for the passing attack of Brady and the Patriots.
On the other sideline is a defense that can match-up with anyone in the NFL. The Patriots’ defense may not have a lot of household names, but it has played well enough over the last four games to give the Patriots a four-game winning streak heading into Super Bowl LIII. As a team, the Patriots’ defense has allowed just 18.5 points per game during that winning streak and only the most powerful offense in the league this season, the Kansas City Chiefs, really put the Patriots in a place that they might lose the game.
The Patriots’ defensive backfield is led by the McCourty brothers along with Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Chung. That foursome has plenty of Super Bowl experience heading into Super Bowl LIII. In the postseason, the Patriots’ defense has given up a total of 282.5 yards per game and forced two turnovers. For the season, the Patriots defense gave up more than 30 points just six times heading into the big game against the second highest-scoring offense in the NFL.
ADVANTAGE: Push
Both teams have great defenses or they wouldn’t be in this game. The Patriots have the experience advantage in the Super Bowl and will be going against the lesser quarterback in the game. If New England can shut down the Rams’ running game and make Goff beat them with his arm, it could be a long day for Los Angeles.
On the flip side, if the Rams’ defense can get constant pressure on Brady, then the Super Bowl could truly be up for grabs.
COACHING:
Much like in the quarterback battle, we have arguably the greatest coach in the history of the NFL on one side line, Bill Belichick, against the hottest young coach in the NFL, Sean McVay.
The Super Bowl will be a homecoming for McVay who is from the area and was a high school star at Marist in Atlanta. He’s piloted one of the league’s most aggressive offensive attacks this year and has left his defense in the hands of one of the most respected defensive minds in the game, Wade Phillips. The duo led the team to a 13-3 record during the regular season and four straight wins heading into Super Bowl LIII.
McVay’s offense ranked second in points scored, second in total yards, first in first downs, fifth in passing yards, third in rushing yards, and the team’s scoring drives have averaged just 2:41.
But standing in McVay’s way is Belichick and his defense that annually ranks as one of the best in the NFL. During the regular season, the Patriots’ defense ranked seventh in points allowed, fifth in turnovers, second in rushing touchdowns allowed, and fourth in turnover percentage.
Belichick’s defense has already outlasted the number one offense in the league during the AFC Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he must shut down another top ranked offense if he wants to once again hoist the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night.
ADVANTAGE: PATRIOTS
The old adage about most sports is simple: offense puts people in the seats, but defense wins championships. The Patriots have the advantage at quarterback and at head coach, two of the most important positions on the field. Is that enough to bring New England another championship?
We’ll all know the answer on CBS46 Sunday night.
Stats courtesy of NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.