ATLANTA (CBS46) – As sports leagues around the country prepare plans to try to return to action, Atlantans are not ready to head back to any sports venues anytime soon, according to results of a survey from the City of Atlanta.
The survey found that 44.3 percent of those surveyed said they would not return to a sports venue until a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed and available. Fourteen point-seven percent said they would return to a venue if layout changes were made to facilitate distancing and another 10.3 percent said they would come to a sports venue if the usage was staggered.
Another 27.9 percent of the 25,229 surveyed said they would feel safe to come back to a sports venue if masks were required or if strict distancing protocols were in place. Finally, only 2.8 percent of those who answered the survey said they already feel safe going to a sports venue.
So far, none of the professional sports leagues have announced any concrete plans to return to action with fans in the stands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.