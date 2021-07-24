ATHENS (CBS46) -- Former North Gwinnett standout Warren Ericson has been named to the Rimington Award watch list, given to the nation's top center.
Ericson, a Suwanee native, is expected to play a key role on the Georgia Bulldogs offensive line this season. Ericson started only two games last season at center, but one of those was the season-ending win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
Rimington Trophy Watch List: @warericson54 #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/tevMcrmyNK— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) July 23, 2021
Ericson, a junior, saw action in nine of 10 games for the Dawgs last year, after playing in six games in 2019.
Ericson and the Dawgs kick-off their 2021 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Charlotte, NC against the Clemson Tigers.
