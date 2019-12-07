ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The LSU Tigers clinched the SEC Championship with a 37-10 dominating win over the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night. Here are some takeaways from the big game.
- LSU looks like an overall #1 and will likely be favored to win the national championship. The Tigers showed off not only a dominating offense, but also a defense that completely dismantled the Bulldogs' offense. There had been some questions about LSU's defense, but those fears were overstated based on the SEC Championship Game performance.
- Joe Burrow made his Heisman Trophy statement with the SEC title game victory. Burrow left little doubt he was the best player on the field Saturday, finishing the game 28-38 for 349 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Burrow also was the team's second-best rusher running the ball 11 times for 41 yards. He ends the season as the SEC's single-season record holder for TDs thrown.
- Georgia's offense was M.I.A. The Dawgs offense could never get on the same page as receivers dropped passes and the running game was non-existent. The performance left a lot of questions for the Bulldogs to answer as the team is likely headed for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1.
- Jake Fromm had no chance with the way the rest of the offense played. Receivers dropped too many passes, D'Andre Swift finished the game with two carries for 13 yards (though he was playing injured), and the offensive line couldn't hold up to LSU's speed. Fromm gave a great effort, but it was nowhere near enough without the rest of the team showing up.
- Georgia again came up short in the big game. Since 2011, Georgia has played in the SEC Championship game five times and is 1-4 in those games. The lone win was a 28-7 victory over the Auburn Tigers in 2017.
- Jake Fromm now has a decision to make. He will play through the bowl season and then have to decide if he comes back for his senior season or takes his talents to the NFL. If Fromm is a sure-fire first-round pick, he may head to the NFL. But that's not a given right now as his projections have been all over the first-round and even in the second round.
- Now it's on to the College Football Playoff and bowl season for both LSU and Georgia. The Tigers will play one of these teams: Oklahoma, possibly Clemson, and Ohio State. Georgia will likely be playing Baylor or another team in the Sugar Bowl.
