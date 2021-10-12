ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Dream have announced Tanisha Wright is joining the team as head coach. Wright brings more than 14 years of experience in the league as a player and coach. She most recently served as assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as head coach for the Atlanta Dream, and I’m excited to play a role in building a successful organization centered around the player experience,” said Wright. “I have been part of championship teams and understand what it takes to win in this league. I look forward to bringing my talents to this franchise and helping the Dream achieve success.”
“Known for her defensive mindset, emotional intelligence, and grit, we are beyond thrilled that Tanisha Wright is joining the Atlanta Dream,” said Larry Gottesdiener, Owner and Chairman of the Atlanta Dream. “Tanisha demonstrates a rare depth of character that is inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact she will have on this team.”
Wright spent ten seasons as a guard with the Seattle Storm, where she helped lead the team to nine straight playoff appearances, and a WNBA Championship in 2010. During her basketball career, she joined the Charlotte 49ers as an assistant coach, before retiring as a player in 2019. In 2020, the Las Vegas Aces signed her as an assistant coach, where she worked closely with industry leader Bill Laimbeer.
Prior to joining the WNBA, Wright was a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Penn State and was named a First-Team USBWA All-American.
