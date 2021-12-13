On a three-game win streak that includes a pair of victories over ranked opponents, Georgia Tech women’s basketball jumped back into the Associated Press women’s basketball poll on Monday, coming in at No. 18.
After Georgia Tech (8-2) downed then-No. 20/19 Georgia in Stegeman Coliseum on Dec. 5 for just the second time in program history, the Jackets followed with a win for the history books over then-No. 3/2 UConn Thursday, Dec. 9. In front of a raucous crowd of 4,578 in McCamish Pavilion, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Huskies in the fourth quarter, 18-5, to snap UConn’s 240-game winning streak against unranked opponents. Tech held UConn to its lowest offensive output since 2006 with the 57-44 victory. The Jackets capped their undefeated week on Sunday cruising to a 63-36 win over Furman.
On the season, Tech ranks third in the nation in field goal percentage defense (30.9 percent) and scoring defense (45.0 points), while ranking first and second in the ACC in those categories, respectively. The team’s leading rebounder averaging 12.5 rebounds per game, Lorela Cubaj also tops the ACC and ranks fifth nationally in rebounds per game. Cubaj also ranks second in the nation in defensive rebounds per game and fourth overall in total rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets are among the nation’s top 25 programs for the third time this season having been ranked No. 18 on Nov. 15 and No. 17 in the preseason poll in October. Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference schools tabbed in the national poll, joining No. 2 NC State, No. 6 Louisville, No. 15 Duke, No. 21 Notre Dame and No. 25 North Carolina.
Up next, Georgia Tech opens ACC play on Sunday, Dec. 19 welcoming Wake Forest for a 6 p.m. tip inside McCamish Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
