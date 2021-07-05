Terry Donahue died over the weekend. He was 77.
Donahue was Hollywood cool as coach of the UCLA Bruins in the late 70’s into the mid 90’s.
His 151 wins are the most in UCLA history and his 98 conference victories are the most in Pac-8/10/12 history.
Donahue died after a 2 year battle with cancer.
Donahue coached Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman at UCLA and Monday Aikman on Instagram posted this tribute:
“Terry Donahue was everything I’ve ever wanted to be as a man. A great husband, father and friend. Although no one is perfect, he was as close to perfect as one could get. At least in my eyes. I held no one in higher regard. Rest in peace Coach. I love you.”
Donahue was always accessible and always media friendly.
In the days before high level security I can remember meeting his flight when he came to town for Fiesta Bowl activities in Phoenix, he stopped, chatted, did an interview and went on his way.
After almost becoming the Cowboys head coach, Donahue joined the 49ers as director of player personnel and was hand picked by Bill Walsh to be the team’s general manager.
Terry Donahue was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
