University of Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has become one of the most sought out coaches in college football.
The Oregon Ducks offered Lanning their defensive coordinator job, but he turned that job down. Now, new University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has gone all-in on hiring Lanning as part of his new staff in Austin.
If Lanning does decide to leave Georgia, expect former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp to be the first call Kirby Smart makes as he searches for a coordinator. Sources told CBS46's Emily Gagnon Muschamp attended some of Georgia’s Sugar Bowl practices in Athens in December.
A source tells me #UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been in the mix for multiple DC gigs. Oregon offered him, he turned it down. Now, Texas is coming after him. If he leaves UGA, expect Will Muschamp to be Kirby’s 1st call. He attended some of UGA’s Sugar Bowl practices.— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 15, 2021
Muschamp has a long history on the defensive side of the ball, including at the University of Texas. He also coached with Smart briefly at LSU in 2004 when Muschamp served as defensive coordinator and Smart coached the defensive backs. LSU was coached at the time by current Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
