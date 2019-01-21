With his ninth Super Bowl appearance set for February 3 here in Atlanta, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will look to further solidify his place as the greatest quarterback in National Football League history.
The records Brady holds are almost not fair to his competition. For example, Brady holds the record for most touchdown passes thrown in NFL playoff history with 73. The closest competitor to Brady is NFL legend Joe Montana who threw 45 playoff touchdowns during his illustrious career.
Brady, who famously entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan, has gone from also-ran draft pick to sure-fire Hall of Famer and the top of every list of top quarterbacks. The New England Patriots quarterback has played in a total of 39 playoff games and Super Bowl LIII will make an even 40 for his career. For reference purposes, the player with the second most playoff games played is Adam Vinatieri with 32.
When it comes to crunch time, there is arguably no one better than Brady. For his career, Brady is 29-10 in playoff history and has led nine fourth-quarter comebacks and 12 game winning drives in the postseason.
Brady’s career is not just purely for playoff games, he’s arguably the greatest Super Bowl quarterback during the modern era. Overall, Brady is 5-3 in the eight Super Bowl’s he’s started and his five Super Bowl victories are the most by a starting quarterback in NFL history, one more than both Montana and Terry Bradshaw.
Looking deeper into his Super Bowl numbers, Brady has completed over 65 percent of his passes in the big game and thrown for 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Overall, Brady averages 322 passing yards per game with Super Bowl LII seeing Brady throw for 522 yards. Brady even threw the ball 48 times in two Super Bowls (XLII and LII) without throwing an interception.
What awaits Brady when he gets to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3?
Brady will be facing the 20th ranked defense from the regular season that allowed 31 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. The Rams’ defense allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 65 percent of their passes. But the Rams did finish second in the NFL in percentage of opponent drives that finished in a turnover at 16.9 percent. In the regular season, the Rams’ defense finished the year with 30 total turnovers on defense, third in the NFL.
The Rams’ defense also gave up approximately 122.3 yards per game and 12 touchdowns on the ground, which should be music to the ears of former Georgia star running back Sony Michel.
In the postseason, the Rams’ defense is giving up just 299 yards per game and allowing opponents to convert just 29 percent on third down. The Rams’ defense has also managed to force three fumbles on defense and not lose one on offense. For the postseason, the Rams have pulled down three sacks and forced one interception through the air.
It will be a tall task for the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.), but given his history in the postseason, betting against Brady and the Patriots may not be wise heading into Super Bowl LIII.
Statistics from Pro-Football-Reference.com and NFL.com
