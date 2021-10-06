Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – Class 5A No. 7 Calhoun (5-1) at Class 5A No. 9 Blessed Trinity (4-2).
Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Calhoun Yellow Jackets (5-1)
Quarterback: Christian Lewis – 71-of-101, 1,087 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT; Trey Townshend – 8-of-13, 99, 1 TD, 1 INT; Quin Smith – 1-of-1, 36, 1 TD
Receiving: Quin Smith – 14 receptions, 304, 4 TDs, 95 long for TD; Cole Speer – 10 receptions, 298, 5 TDs, 78 long for TD; Peyton Law – 11 receptions, 172, 3 TDs, 50 long for TD; Dustin Kerns – 8 receptions, 95, 1 TD; Brendan Gray – 7 receptions, 74, 1 TD
Rushing: Caden Williams – 48 carries, 425, 4 TDs; Gage Leonard – 45 carries, 388, 3 TDs; Lewis – 27 carries, 3, 4 TD; Corbin Fuller – 17 carries, 77, 1 TD; Speer – 2 carries, 22, 1 TD
Defense: Christopher Lewis – 34 solo, 15 assists, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble; Nathan Fuller – 26 solo, 23 assists; Blaze Hammett – 28 solo, 14 assists; Mason Green – 11 solo, 24 assists, Dustin Kerns – 26 solo, 5 assists; G. Leonard – 15 solo, 11 assists, 2 TFL; Luke Hawkins – 16 solo, 8 assists, 1 TFL; Speer – 15 solo, 9 assists, 1 TFL
Special Teams: Carlos Orozco – 11-for-11 on extra point tries; Sergio Sanchez – 1-of-2 FG attempts, 15-of-15 extra point tries; C. Lewis – 7 punts, 251, 35.9 avg, 1 inside 20, 39 long
Blessed Trinity Titans (4-2)
Quarterback: JC French – 44-of-77, 481, 4 TDs
Receiving: Cole Weaver – 12 receptions, 170, 2 TDs; Ashton Abrew – 6 receptions, 123, 31 long; Evan Dickens – 1 reception, 4, 1 TD
Rushing: Justice Haynes – 98 carries, 843, 9 TDs; Dickens – 61 carries, 415, 5 TDs; Tate Titshaw – 13 carries, 84, 1 TD; French – 23 carries, 59, 1 TD
Defense: Mavrick Torrico – 41 assists, 32 solo, 2 tacks, 4 TFL; Kieran Davis – 19 solo, 24 assists, 1 defensive TD; Deldrick Franklin – 9 solo, 25 assists; Talence Maina – 11 solo, 13 assists; Ryan Combs – 9 solo, 12 assists; Will Parton – 8 solo, 7 assists, 1 sack, 4 TFL
Special Teams: HB Todd – 2-of-2 FG; 17-of-20 extra point tries; George Jardina – 8 punts, 267, 33.38 yards per punt, 7 inside 20, 47 long; E. Dickens – 3 returns, 108 yards, 70 long
Team Totals: 242 rushing yards per game; 85.33 passing yards per game
