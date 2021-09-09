Collins Hill vs. Rome

Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – 7A No. 1 Collins Hill at Class 6A No. 5 Rome.

Collins Hill Eagles (2-0)

Quarterback: Sam Horn – 40-of-65, 456 yards, 3 TDs, 4 interceptions

Receivers: Travis Hunter – 17 receptions, 260 yards, 2 TDs; Cam Pedro – 10 receptions, 111 yards, 1 TD; Richard Ransom – 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Spenser Anderson – 15 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs; Ryan Stephens – 18 carries, 144 yards, 32 long, 8 avg.; Horn – 11 carries, 66 yards, 2 TDs, 24 long, 6 avg; Jaylon Harris – 4 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD, 6.5 avg

Defense: Jaylen George – 14 solo tackles, 4 assists, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks; Mente Bridge – 12 solos, 2 assists, 1 TFL; Dion Crawford – 11 solo, 10 assists, 10.5 tackles per game, 1 TFL, 5 sacks; Asani Redwood – 9 solos, 8 assists, 5 TFL, 4 sacks

Special Teams: Isaac Bonacci – 15 kickoffs, 568 yards, 37.9 avg, 60 long, 1 touchback, 7-of-8 PATs; Horn – 3 punts, 101 yards, 33.7 avg, 45 long

Team Totals: 242 receiving yards per game; 177 rushing yards per game

Rome Wolves (2-0)

Quarterback: Reece Fountain—27-of-43, 339 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Receivers: Dekaylon Daniel—8 receptions, 77 yards; Martel Hight—7 receptions, 160 yards, 2 touchdowns; Martavious Collins—5 receptions, 57 yards, 1 touchdown; Jayden Millsap—5 receptions, 23 yards; Shaun Nelson—1 reception, 10 yards; William Bray—1 reception, 5 yards

Rushing: Shaun Nelson—21 carries, 67 yards; Darius Smith—17 carries, 67 yards, 2 touchdowns; Camron Fleminster—16 carries, 80 yards; 1 touchdown; Chris Smith—12 carries, 48 yards; Bryson Hill—9 carries, 51 yards; Martel Hight—5 carries, 97 yards; Brandon Towers—2 carries, 6 yards

Defense: Jyrine Griffin—8 solo tackles, 5 assists, 2 tackles for loss; Alto Moore—10 solo tackles, 4 assists; Bryson Hill—10 solo tackles, 1 assist; Grant Bullard – 4 solo tackles, 3 assist, 3 tackles for loss; Tyson Brown—2 solo tackles, 5 assists, 3 tackles for loss; Stephalin Green—3 solo tackles, 2 assists; 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack.

Special Teams: Corey Gardhigh—4 punts, 164 yards, 41 average, 44 long

Team Totals: 166 receiving yards per game; 208 rushing yards per game.

