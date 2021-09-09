Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – 7A No. 1 Collins Hill at Class 6A No. 5 Rome.
Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Collins Hill Eagles (2-0)
Quarterback: Sam Horn – 40-of-65, 456 yards, 3 TDs, 4 interceptions
Receivers: Travis Hunter – 17 receptions, 260 yards, 2 TDs; Cam Pedro – 10 receptions, 111 yards, 1 TD; Richard Ransom – 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD
Rushing: Spenser Anderson – 15 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs; Ryan Stephens – 18 carries, 144 yards, 32 long, 8 avg.; Horn – 11 carries, 66 yards, 2 TDs, 24 long, 6 avg; Jaylon Harris – 4 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD, 6.5 avg
Defense: Jaylen George – 14 solo tackles, 4 assists, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks; Mente Bridge – 12 solos, 2 assists, 1 TFL; Dion Crawford – 11 solo, 10 assists, 10.5 tackles per game, 1 TFL, 5 sacks; Asani Redwood – 9 solos, 8 assists, 5 TFL, 4 sacks
Special Teams: Isaac Bonacci – 15 kickoffs, 568 yards, 37.9 avg, 60 long, 1 touchback, 7-of-8 PATs; Horn – 3 punts, 101 yards, 33.7 avg, 45 long
Team Totals: 242 receiving yards per game; 177 rushing yards per game
Rome Wolves (2-0)
Quarterback: Reece Fountain—27-of-43, 339 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception
Receivers: Dekaylon Daniel—8 receptions, 77 yards; Martel Hight—7 receptions, 160 yards, 2 touchdowns; Martavious Collins—5 receptions, 57 yards, 1 touchdown; Jayden Millsap—5 receptions, 23 yards; Shaun Nelson—1 reception, 10 yards; William Bray—1 reception, 5 yards
Rushing: Shaun Nelson—21 carries, 67 yards; Darius Smith—17 carries, 67 yards, 2 touchdowns; Camron Fleminster—16 carries, 80 yards; 1 touchdown; Chris Smith—12 carries, 48 yards; Bryson Hill—9 carries, 51 yards; Martel Hight—5 carries, 97 yards; Brandon Towers—2 carries, 6 yards
Defense: Jyrine Griffin—8 solo tackles, 5 assists, 2 tackles for loss; Alto Moore—10 solo tackles, 4 assists; Bryson Hill—10 solo tackles, 1 assist; Grant Bullard – 4 solo tackles, 3 assist, 3 tackles for loss; Tyson Brown—2 solo tackles, 5 assists, 3 tackles for loss; Stephalin Green—3 solo tackles, 2 assists; 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack.
Special Teams: Corey Gardhigh—4 punts, 164 yards, 41 average, 44 long
Team Totals: 166 receiving yards per game; 208 rushing yards per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.